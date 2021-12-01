Neil W. Spence, 80, of Alexandria Bay

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Neil W. Spence, 80, Alexandria Bay passed away Monday, November 29, 2021, at River Hospital.

Neil was born in Watertown July 19, 1941, son of Samuel John and Edna (Putnam) Spence. He attended St. Mary’s Elementary School, Clayton and graduated from Alexandria Bay High School. On June 29, 1963 he married Candace A. Gove at St. Cyril’s Church, Alexandria Bay with Fr. McFadden officiating.

Neil worked for G. E., Utica, Carl’s Auto and NYSDOT, both in Watertown, Hutchinson Boat Works, Alexandria Bay, and as a carpenter, working for Walt Perry Construction, LaFargeville. Neil was a carpenter by trade. He was Catholic and enjoyed fishing, hunting, golf, and tennis.

Along with his wife, Candace, Neil is survived by his three children, Warren, Watertown, Samuel John and significant other Renee Pilatsky, Alexandria Bay, and Kimberly A. (Charles) Harrell, San Antonio, TX; two grandsons, Jared Nichols and Hudson Harrell; three siblings, Roger, CA, Patrick, Massena, and Phyllis Garnsey, Clayton; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by 5 siblings, Samuel John, Jr., Richard, David, Robert, and Patty Lashomb Wagner.

As per his wishes, there are no services. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences to his family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in Neil’s name may be made to the Alexandria Bay Volunteer Fire Dept., 110 Walton St., Alexandria Bay, NY 13607.

