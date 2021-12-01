Advertisement

Old Deferiet paper mill land could be new home for solar panels

Site of former paper mill in Deferiet
Site of former paper mill in Deferiet(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 2:47 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - A plot of land in Jefferson County, once home to a paper mill, could become a site for solar power - putting it back on the tax rolls.

Right now the former Deferiet paper mill property is littered with deteriorated buildings and is likely contaminated.

But the 200 acres might be perfect for a state program run through New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, or NYSERDA.

NYSERDA wants “build-ready sites” available for clean energy developers and the thought is to put solar panels on the land in Deferiet, which would redevelop the land and put it back on the tax rolls for the village, town, county and Carthage Central School District.

During a meeting planned for Thursday, the Jefferson County Industrial Development Agency will consider entering an agreement with NYSERDA to determine how contaminated the land is and start the process of finding a developer.

