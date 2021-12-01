Philip D. Charleston, 86, of Massena

Philip D. Charleston, 86, a longtime resident of Alden Street, passed away Monday morning, November 29, 2021 at Massena Hospital, after a lengthy illness. (Funeral Home)

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Philip D. Charleston, 86, a longtime resident of Alden Street, passed away Monday morning, November 29, 2021 at Massena Hospital, after a lengthy illness.

Phil was born on October 29, 1935 in Massena, the son of the late Vernon and Velma (Decker) Charleston. He attended schools in Massena graduating in 1955. While in high school, Phil excelled in Track and was inducted into the Massena High School Hall of Fame for the 1954 Track Team. Following high school, Phil enlisted in the US Army, proudly serving his country until his honorable discharge. On May 11, 1959, he married Marie G. Silver at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Massena with Rev. Harold Skelly, officiating. Marie predeceased him on March 29, 2020.

Phil worked for a short time in the butcher shop of the IGA in Massena before starting at Reynold’s Metals, where he worked in the pot rooms for many years, retiring as a foreman. He was an active communicant of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, serving as an usher and assisted with Bingo for many years. Phil also volunteered for Massena Meals on Wheels for several years. When his sons were younger, he coached both Bitty Basketball and Little League Baseball. He was a very generous person, who would help anyone in need – especially his neighbors.

Phil is survived by his children, Tina Dalton and her husband, Derrick of Ogdensburg and Louis Charleston and his companion, Jolene Truax of Syracuse; his grandchildren, Jasmine, Nicholas, Emily, David, Hannah, Jared, and Jake; his great grandchildren, Adelyn and Ella; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and his wife, Phil was predeceased by a son, Stephen P. Charleston on June 18, 2005; his brothers, Dwayne, Keith, Virgil, and Paul Charleston; and his sister, June Charleston.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday, December 6, 2021 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Massena.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Massena Meals on Wheels.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.