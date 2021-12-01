Advertisement

Robert H. Miner, 63, of Ogdensburg

Dec. 1, 2021
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Robert H. Miner, age 63, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Robert is survived by his wife, Wanda Miner of Ogdensburg, NY; his stepson Eric Shatrau of Vermont; his granddaughter Kylee Shatrau and two sisters, Cheryl Humbolt and Dawn Carter, both of Alabama.

Robert was born on February 12, 1958, in Syracuse, NY, the son of the late William and Marion (Spicer) Miner. He served in the United States Army Reserves. He and Wanda were together for forty-three years and later married in 2011 in Las Vegas, NV.

Robert worked many years as a manager for the Duty-Free Shop Ogdensburg, NY, until retiring. Robert enjoyed traveling and spending time with his loved ones.

Donations can be made in Robert’s memory to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA, PO BOX 594, 6718 NY-68 Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

