Advertisement

Samaritan Keep Home asked state for help during ‘COVID crisis,’ never got it

Samaritan Keep Home
Samaritan Keep Home(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - When Watertown’s Samaritan Keep Home had a deadly COVID outbreak in October, it called on New York state for help, but didn’t get it.

In October, there was a nationwide shortage of healthcare workers. Around the same time, Samaritan lost a handful of workers because of a statewide vaccine mandate.

It made for a difficult few weeks working through the outbreak.

“That too creates fatigue for our staff and makes it challenging, but again, they really came through the entire situation and did everything they possibly could,” said Leslie DiStefano, Samaritan spokesperson.

For several weeks in October and November, Samaritan Keep Home experienced what it called “a COVID-19 crisis.”

More than 100 residents became infected; 12 died.

At the time, SKH lost a dozen employees because of a state vaccine mandate. Those 12 employees chose not to get vaccinated and were let go.

We’ve now learned Samaritan asked for help from the state during the outbreak.

No help came.

7 News got no response from Albany Wednesday when we asked: where was the help?

Jefferson County Legislature Chair Scott Gray didn’t know Samaritan asked for help and admits it’s alarming, but not surprising, saying communication with the state is suffering.

“The state has been pretty much unresponsive at this point,” he said.

Gray says if he needs to declare a county-wide state of emergency to get the state’s attention, he’ll do it.

“If they said, ‘If you declare a state of emergency, we’ll provide assistance and assets to you,’ then I will be there tomorrow. Stroke of a pen, and it’ll be done,” he said.

As for Samaritan, DiStefano says if help is offered in the months ahead and they need it, they’ll take it.

“It just echoes that we’re all willing to take help as long as we can get qualified help, and the help is actually available,” she said.

Help could come in the form of the National Guard. This week, Governor Kathy Hochul said she’ll send the help if nursing homes need it.

She announced Wednesday that 60 National Guard medical teams have been deployed to various long-term care facilities across New York.

7 News reached out to the governor’s office to find out where the teams were sent. We’ll update this story if we get an answer.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Regis Mohawks have claimed for years that an area near downtown Massena belongs to them....
Mohawk land claim could affect businesses in Massena
Patients of the Harrisville Health Center are upset the town of Diana board is switching who...
Meeting grows heated over Harrisville Health Center
Investigation
Investigation underway after baby is badly burned
Married for 20 years, Jeremy and Monica Voss both ended up in the hosptial with COVID-19. He...
Husband survives COVID-19 but loses wife of 20 years
Wake Up Weather
Winter weather advisory tonight

Latest News

"Care A Latte"
Watertown business selling latte to benefit hospice
Fire truck procession for Steven Garceau
Firefighters pay tribute as one of their own is laid to rest
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
St. Lawrence County sees highest one-day number of new COVID cases
ATV Accident
Glenfield man succumbs to ATV crash injuries