St. Lawrence County sees highest one-day number of COVID cases

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County broke a record Wednesday when it comes to its daily COVID report.

County Public Health said Wednesday that another 165 people tested positive for the virus - that’s the highest reported number of new COVID cases in a day since the health department started releasing numbers more than a year ago.

Since the pandemic began, the county has seen a total of 14,958 cases and 143 deaths.

As of Wednesday, there were no new COVID deaths and hospitalizations dropped to 28 from 35 the day before.

