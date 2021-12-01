Advertisement

Stefanik endorses Republican women running for office

By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WWNY) - North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik continues her push to get more Republican women elected to office.

Stefanik held a press conference Tuesday afternoon to promote eight candidates endorsed by her E-PAC.

She calls them “rising stars” -- selecting them from a pool of more than 200 Republican women who have filed to run for election.

“I think Republican women are going to lead the way in winning back the majority,” Stefanik said. “I think that’s good for the country. It’s not just good for the Republican party, but it’s good for America.”

Stefanik says there will be more endorsements to come as campaigns shape up.

As for her own campaign, she’s raised more than $3 million for her reelection bid.

