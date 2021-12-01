Advertisement

Watertown business selling latte to benefit hospice

"Care A Latte"
"Care A Latte"(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Through December, Vito’s Gourmet in downtown Watertown’s Paddock Arcade is selling a raspberry cheesecake latte, calling it “Care-A-Latte.”

The entire purchase price will go to Hospice of Jefferson County.

The goal is to start raising $3,000 so hospice nurses can can buy a blanket warmer.

“A lot of the time people will tell us what their experience was with hospice, whether it was a relative, or a friend. And it’s just heartwarming to have that sort of rapport with people,” said Todd Tarzia, owner, Vito’s Gourmet.

Tarzia hopes someone in the community will match what he raises this month so nurses can get the blanket warmer.

