2 new COVID deaths, 338 new cases reported in region

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two more people have died from COVID in the tri-county region.

They were in Jefferson County, where the death toll since the pandemic began now stands at 132.

The county reported 136 new cases. The number of hospitalizations remained at 30.

Thursday was a second straight day of record COVID numbers in St. Lawrence County. Officials reported 167 new COVID cases, 2 more than Wednesday’s record.

There were no new deaths. There are 31 people hospitalized because of the virus.

Lewis County had 35 new COVID infections.

Hospitalizations dropped from 13 to 10. No new COVID deaths were reported.

