Arts Program NNY to present ‘A Christmas Carol: The Musical’

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Arts Program of Northern New York will present ‘A Christmas Carol: The Musical’ next week.

Director Darlene Sinclair and cast member Merrick Sinclair appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the production. Watch their interview above.

A Christmas Carol: The Musical! is based on the classic Charles Dickens novel of the same name.

There are five performances:

Thursday, December 9 at 7pm

Friday, December 10 at 7pm

Saturday, December 11 at 1pm

Saturday, December 11 at 7pm

Sunday, December 12 at 4pm

All performances will be held at Christian Fellowship Center at 3662 Country Road 14 in Madrid.

Tickets range from $5-$15 and can be purchased online or at the door: theartsprogram.ticketleap.com

