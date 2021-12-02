Arts Program NNY to present ‘A Christmas Carol: The Musical’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Arts Program of Northern New York will present ‘A Christmas Carol: The Musical’ next week.
Director Darlene Sinclair and cast member Merrick Sinclair appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about the production. Watch their interview above.
A Christmas Carol: The Musical! is based on the classic Charles Dickens novel of the same name.
There are five performances:
- Thursday, December 9 at 7pm
- Friday, December 10 at 7pm
- Saturday, December 11 at 1pm
- Saturday, December 11 at 7pm
- Sunday, December 12 at 4pm
All performances will be held at Christian Fellowship Center at 3662 Country Road 14 in Madrid.
Tickets range from $5-$15 and can be purchased online or at the door: theartsprogram.ticketleap.com
