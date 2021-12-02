Blustery & rainy today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be warm today.

It’s also going to be rainy and windy.

There’s a wind advisory for Jefferson and Oswego counties from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. today. Advisories wrap around to western New York.

Sustained winds will be from 25-35 miles per hour. Gusts could be in the 45-50 range.

Downpours could be heavy at times. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 40s.

Temperatures plunge into the 20s overnight. That could change rain to snow and make wet roads slick by the morning commute.

Friday will be colder. It will be mostly sunny with highs around 30.

It will be mostly cloudy with a chance of snow both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-30s Saturday and the low 40s on Sunday.

Ran and snow could mix on Monday. Highs will be in the mid-40s.

It will be mostly cloudy with snow on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be in the 30s both days.

