Advertisement

Colleen L. Regan, 85, of Colton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 9:07 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Colleen L. Regan, 85, a resident of West Higley Flow Camp Road, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.  Mrs. Regan passed away Wednesday at the home of her daughter in Ellenville, NY with family at her side.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Colleen L. Regan.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

WWNY Could Dems win north country seat in congress? This candidate thinks so
WWNY
WWNY Help Toys for Tots give kids a Merry Christmas
WWNY Students learn proper way to retire American flags
Kathleen Rose Peters Widrick, 59, of State Route 812, passed away early Wednesday morning,...
Kathleen Rose Peters Widrick, 59, of Lowville

Obituaries

WWNY Watertown business selling latte to benefit hospice
Vicki L. Woodward, 61, of Norwood passed away peacefully at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in...
Vicki L. Woodward, 61, of Norwood
WWNY Firefighters pay tribute as one of their own is laid to rest
WWNY JCC’s plans generate excitement in downtown Watertown
WWNY Samaritan Keep Home asked state for help during ‘COVID crisis,’ never got it
Daniel F. Wadsworth, 65, of 22631 Taylor Road, Black River, NY, passed away November 29, 2021...
Daniel F. Wadsworth, 65, of Black River