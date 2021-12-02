Colleen L. Regan, 85, of Colton

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Colleen L. Regan, 85, a resident of West Higley Flow Camp Road, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Regan passed away Wednesday at the home of her daughter in Ellenville, NY with family at her side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Colleen L. Regan.

