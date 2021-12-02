Advertisement

Daniel F. Wadsworth, 65, of Black River

Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:16 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Daniel F. Wadsworth, 65, of 22631 Taylor Road, Black River, NY, passed away November 29, 2021 at Upstate University Hospital following an accident.

He was born on March 30, 1956, in Watertown, NY, son of the late Francis T. and Violet (Varney) Wadsworth Sr.  Daniel graduated from Carthage Central School in 1975.

Following school he began a lifelong career as a local truck driver.  He and his brother, Thomas Wadsworth, owned and operated an Animal Rendering Service “Glenn-Nel Ranch” in the Town of Champion. Daniel also raised mink for several years, was an active member and former Jr. Leader with the 4-H Club and was an active member of the Agricultural Community shipping livestock for local farmers for many years.

He enjoyed steam engine locomotives, collecting antique tractors and he was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Black River.

Among his survivors are his four brothers and three sisters-in-law, James (Robin) Wadsworth, Tri Cities, WA, Thomas (Mary) Wadsworth, Black River, Fred (Sandy) Wadsworth, Deer River and Francis Wadsworth Jr. and his companion, Dawn, Black River, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home, Black River.  A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 4th at the Black River Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com.

