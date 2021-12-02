Advertisement

Donna M. Hance, 69 of Heuvelton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Donna M. Hance, age 69 of Heuvelton passed away on Thursday morning (December 2, 2021) at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. As per her request there will be no public services. She will be buried in Beech Plains in the spring.

Surviving is her Brother Dan Delorme & his wife Audrey of Heuvelton; nieces & nephews Ginger Massa, Brandy Miller, Bobby Delorme, Christopher Delorme & Amber Delorme.

She was predeceased by her longtime companion John Roan; two brothers Robert & Kevin Delorme; a sister Terry Delorme and a niece Jessica Delorme.

Donna was born on March 10, 1952 in Canton NY, a daughter of the late Robert & Helen (Coffey) Delorme. She graduated from Canton High School, and went to work as a waitress & receptionist for various restaurants in Canton and Rhode Island. She retired in 2018.

Donna enjoyed riding motor cycles, flying with her companion John and spending time with her family and her pet dog Lucky. Memorial contributions can be made to the Richard Winter Cancer Center, 5 Lyons Place, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

