WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Edwin L. Davis, Watertown passed away Thursday, December 2nd at his home while under the care of his loving family. He was 85 years old.

Among his survivors is his wife Anna.

A complete obituary will be published on Newzjunky.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.