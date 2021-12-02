Expectations high for Red Raiders volleyball squad

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Lowville volleyball team is off to a 1-0 start with a 3-games-to-1 victory over Carthage Monday night.

Much is expected from a very strong Red Raiders team.

The Red Raiders are expected to do big things in the Frontier League this season. Twenty players are on the roster, including 13 seniors.

Experience is certainly the key.

The players are certainly optimistic that senior leadership will be the formula for success.

As far as the Frontier League is concerned, coach Jim Rhodes knows it will be a test.

Look for Lowville to be a force not only in the Frontier League, but also in Section III.

