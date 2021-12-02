Highlights & scores: a busy night on the hardwood

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - It was a busy Wednesday on the high school hardwood with both boys’ and girls’ action taking place.

It was a boys’ non-league basketball game in Carthage as the Comets hosted the Gouverneur Wildcats in a Frontier League-NAC matchup

In the first quarter, Ashton Norton buries the 3 from the wing. Comets are on top 3.

Then it’s Trenton Walker missing the pull-up but Makiah Johnson is there for the put-back. Comets are on top 7.

It’s Walker with the miss but Johnson throws down 2. It’s the Comets by 14.

The Wildcats answer. Off the miss, it’s Ethan Platt with the put-back.

Then it’s Caden Storie with the nice move down low for the lay-in, but Carthage beats Gouverneur 74-71.

In girls’ Frontier League basketball from Copenhagen, the Lady Golden Knights hosted Sackets Harbor.

It was all Copenhagen. In the first quarter, Raegan Dalrymple lays in 2 off the turnover. Copenhagen is up 2.

It’s Dalrymple again, this time dropping the baseline jumper. Copenhagen is up by 4.

Dalrymple powers her way up down low for the kiss off glass. Copenhagen is on top 12. She had 23.

Peyton Britton drills the 3-ball for Sackets Harbor, but the Lady Patriots fall to Copenhagen 74-11.

In the Jessie Chamberlain tournament, it was Heuvelton meeting Edwards-Knox.

Katherine Cunningham gets the scoring underway for the Bulldogs, making it 2-0 Heuvelton.

Rylin McAllister lays in 2 off the turnover.

Then it’s Isabel Doyle with the rebound and put-back.

Dakota Mouthorp finishes as Heuvelton beats E-K 72-26.

The other semifinal pitted Madrid-Waddington against Colton-Pierrepont.

Laney Tiernan feeds Hailey Marcellus for the bucket down low.

Then it’s Lane Ruddy with the finish, putting the Jackets on top 12.

Kiana Hogle spots up for the 3 at the other end.

It’s Hogle stopping and popping for another 3-pointer.

Natalia Pearson wraps around the defender for 2.

Pearson connects as Madrid-Waddington beats Colton-Pierrepont 55-27.

Wednesday’s local scores

Boys’ high school basketball

Carthage 74, Gouverneur 71

Lowville, General Brown – postponed

LaFargeville 32, Alexandria 28

Beaver River 64, Sandy Creek 41

Harrisville 68, Heuvelton 45

Malone 67, Beekmantown 56

Girls’ high school basketball

Alexandria 36, LaFargeville 30

Copenhagen 74, Sackets Harbor 11

Salmon River 48, Tupper Lake 17

Brushton-Moira 35, Saranac Lake 21

Jessie Chamberlain girls’ basketball tourney

Madrid-Waddington 55, Colton-Pierrepont 27

Heuvelton 72, Edwards-Knox 26

Boys’ high school hockey

Potsdam 11, Tupper Lake 2

OFA 6, St. Lawrence Central 1

Girls’ high school hockey

Massena 3, Alexandria 2

Malone 2, Plattsburgh 0

High school wrestling

Watertown 39, Carthage 36

