Howard “Don” King, 93, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Howard “Don” King, 93, of State Highway 72, passed away November 24, 2021 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Don was born on July 12, 1928 in Potsdam, the son of the late Howard and Eloise (Bannister) King. He was a graduate of Potsdam High School. On June 22, 1948, he entered the United State Air Force, proudly serving his country until his honorable discharge on June 21, 1952. He first married Claire Hall, their marriage ended in divorce. He later married Kathleen O’Brien, she predeceased him on January 15, 1994.

After returning home from Air Force, Don started working for the Potsdam Police Department, serving as the Police Chief prior to his retirement in 1978. He had previously worked for a time delivering mail and at Niagara Mohawk. As a veteran, he was a proud member of the Potsdam VFW and the Parishville AMVETS. He enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle.

Don is survived by his children, Deborah Wohnsiedler of Star Lake, Brian King (Judy LaVare) of Potsdam, and Judith (Brian) Fraser of Potsdam; his grandchildren, Margo (Matt) Davis, Holly Durham, Levi Durham, III, Jessica (Kyle) Bedard, Brian King Jr., Howard D. King, II “Donnie”, Jonathan King, Eric King, and Sarah Toering; 4 great grandchildren; his sister, Patricia Connor of Syracuse; and nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to a celebration of his life at 1:00 PM on Thursday, December 9, 2021 at the Parishville AMVETS Post. Burial was held privately at Bayside Cemetery, Potsdam.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in his memory to the Disabled American Veterans.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam where friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

