Janet L. Steele, 93, of Adams Center

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Janet L. Steele passed away Monday, November 29th at Upstate University Hospital where she had been a patient for several days. She was 93 years old.

An Order of Eastern Stars Service will be held at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 7th at 7:00 pm. Calling hours will be prior to the service from 4-7 pm at the funeral home. Burial in the Woodside Cemetery will be in the spring of 2022.

Janet was born on October 17, 1928, in Oriskany Falls, NY., the daughter to the late Grant Franklin and Marion McMullin Shaver.

She graduated from Henderson Central in 1947 and Canton ATI (SUNY Canton) in 1949. Janet married the late John J. Steele in 1949 and later divorced.

Janet was a member of the O.E.S. (Lucile-Glen Ida) Chapter of Rodman until it disbursed then became a member of Chapter 136, Belleville and she was also a member of the Henderson United Methodist Church.

She worked as a clerk for Pelton’s Red and White store in Pierrepont Manor and later went to work for the Jefferson County Department of Motor Vehicles for over 26 ½ years. After retiring from the DMV, she was a driver for Fuccillo’s for 5 years.

Janet enjoyed her winters in Florida at her Nokomis residence for many years after her retirement.

Surviving are her 2 daughters, Grace (Steve) Drake, Orwell; Janice Miner, Pierrepont Manor; 2 sons, John Jr., Holbrook, Long Island; Gordon (Dawn), Watertown; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her sister, Margaret (Peg) Hill, Michigan; 2 brothers, George and Betty Shaver, Fla; and Steven (LaWanda) Shaver, Adams.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her son-in-law Todd Miner and her sister Grace Agaciewski.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the Henderson United Methodist Church, PO Box 85, Henderson, NY 13650 or The Order of Eastern Stars Chapter 136, C/O June MacDuffie, 4920 N. Jefferson St., Apt.2B, Pulaski, NY 13142.

