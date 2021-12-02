Kathleen Rose Peters Widrick, 59, of Lowville

Kathleen Rose Peters Widrick, 59, of State Route 812, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 1, 2021 at her home, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice. (Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Kathleen Rose Peters Widrick, 59, of State Route 812, passed away early Wednesday morning, December 1, 2021 at her home, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.

A memorial service at St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Church, Belfort, will be held in the spring, with burial in St. Vincent dePaul Cemetery. A gathering will follow the spring services with a date and time to be announced. Contributions in her memory may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367.

She is survived by her husband, Lynn M. Widrick; her children, Travis (Patti) Bauter of Rush, CO; Kevin (Marissa) Bauter of Central Square; Jason (Whitney) Bauter of Watertown; her grandchildren, Kallie Bauter, Jayden Bauter, Landon Bauter, and Sophia Bauter; her mother, Elizabeth Jackson Peters and her husband, Loren Zehr of Belfort; her siblings, Carole (Leon) Dunbar of Castorland; Janice (Sam) Eddy of Champion; David (Jolie) Peters of Belfort; Daniel (Sharon) Peters of Belfort; Michael Peters of Potsdam; her father-in-law, Virgil Widrick of Croghan; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Bruce (Patti) Widrick of Watertown; Brian (Laurie) Widrick of Lowville; Steve Chisholm of Pennsylvania; Brenda (Lawrence) Sportello of Newport; Kevin (Sharon) Widrick of Watson; Dean (Kim) Widrick of North Carolina; several special nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her father, Sherwood Peters; her mother-in-law, Carole Kuhl Widrick; and by her sister-in-law, Lisa Chisholm.

Kathleen was born on August 26, 1962 in Lowville, a daughter of the late Sherwood Peters and Elizabeth Jackson Peters. She graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1980. On August 26, 1995, she married Lynn M. Widrick at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Glenfield. Kathy worked for Community Bank in Lowville for 22 years.

Kathy enjoyed quilting, and was a member of the Tug Hill Quilters and the Texas Road Caring Quilters. She also enjoyed camping, baking, crafting and reading. Kathy liked to travel, particularly to visit family. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

