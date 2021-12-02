Kevin J. Murphy, 58 of Brasher

After a courageously beating leukemia, Kevin J. Murphy, 58 of Upper Ridge Road, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, November 30, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. (Funeral Home)

BRASHER, New York (WWNY) - After a courageously beating leukemia, Kevin J. Murphy, 58 of Upper Ridge Road, passed away unexpectedly early Tuesday morning, November 30, 2021 at Strong Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.

Kevin was born in Ogdensburg on July 2, 1963, the son of the late Alfred and Beverly (White) Murphy. He attended school at Norwood-Norfolk and graduated from Massena High School, where greatly enjoyed and excelled in sports. As a member of the winning football teams, he, along with his teams, was inducted into the Massena Hall of Fame twice. After college he attended SUNY Cobleskill for a time. A marriage to Lynda Adner blessed him with three children, before their divorce.

Kevin was a rural mail carrier for the US Postal Service delivering mail in the Winthrop area. He had previously owned and operated Murphy’s Farm and Garden Center and RPM Mini Mart. He greatly enjoyed motorcycling, proudly riding with the Ridge Runners Motorcycle Club. He was also an avid outdoorsman, with hunting and fishing being favorite pastimes. He also had a great love for sports throughout his life and he cherished the love of his family and valued the memories and time he was able to spend with them.

Kevin is survived by his children, Tyler Murphy of Norfolk; Ryan Murphy (Brittany Morgan) of Brasher; and Mykenzie Murphy of Brasher; his daughter-in-law, Brittany Murphy of Massena and his beloved grandchildren, Arieonna, Ciaran, Declan, Alexus, Karson, and Jaxxon.

He is also survived by his sisters, Patricia (Hugh) Peets of Massena, and Colleen (Duane) Gardner of Norfolk; his brothers, Michael (Margaret) Murphy of Brasher, Timothy Murphy of Brasher, Sean Murphy of Brasher, Alfred (Rebecca) Murphy of Rodman, and Brenden (Darcy) Murphy of Massena; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Matthew Murphy in 2016.

Friends may call Monday 4-7:00 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena. There will be no funeral services. At the request of the family, face coverings are be worn for those attending the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider donations to Massena Minor Hockey.

Friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

