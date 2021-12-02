New Watertown bookstore fills the city’s need to read

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s a new chapter for The Little Bookstore. The Clayton shop has a new location in Watertown.

The expansion is a dream come true.

“I had a dream November 2nd. I woke up in the middle of the night. The dream was that there was a bookstore in this Washington Street Plaza, and it said The Little Bookstore,” said Michael Kinnie, The Little Bookstore co-owner.

The next day, Kinnie looked to see if there were any store vacancies. Three weeks later, the doors and books were opening up.

“The neat thing about a local bookstore is you have a lot of local artists, there’s that local flavor,” he said.

There hasn’t been a new bookstore in the city for years. Kinnie says he wanted to fill that need.

“Growing up, there was always a bookstore in Watertown and bookstores are so great for a community. They’re important to a community,” he said. “It’s filled with knowledge, right? All these people and all their ideas. It just makes you smarter walking in a bookstore.”

Kinnie has high hopes for the future of the store. He envisions local author signings, writing workshops and stacks and stacks of books.

For now, his first chapter is a grand opening Sunday.

There will be a jazz band from 2 to 4 p.m. and Santa Claus will be there from 1 to 3.

