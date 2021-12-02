OFA Presents Aida - The Musical

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

The Ogdensburg Free Academy Drama Club invites you to their production of “Aida” this Friday, December 3rd at 7:00 PM and Saturday, December 4th at 1:00 PM.

Aida is a “triumphant love story between an Egyptian prince and a slave that transcends warring nations and brings a country together.”

Tickets will be PRESALE ONLY and can be purchased at:

https://www.showtix4u.com/events/16764

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.