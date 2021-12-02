Omicron likely in New York, governor says

NEW YORK (WWNY) - It’s likely the COVID-19 Omicron variant is in New York state.

That’s according to Gov. Kathy Hochul, who announced Thursday that someone in Minnesota who tested positive for the variant was recently at a convention at New York City’s Javits Center.

The Minnesota case is the second involving the Omicron virus in the United States.

Hochul said no cases have been identified in the state, but the variant is likely here.

“So, no confirmed cases in the state of New York,“ she said, “however, we are very cognizant of the fact that it is very likely soon somebody’s going to test positive for this.”

She said the organizers of the conference have contact information for everyone who attended and all of them were vaccinated.

In a release, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the Minnesota patient attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention from November 19-21, developed mild symptoms on November 22, and was tested two days later. He has since recovered.

The Minnesota Health Department says the patient was vaccinated.

Hochul said the news is not cause for alarm.

“We knew it would come to New York state at some point,” she said.

And, she said, unlike March of 2020, the state is ready.

“We’re in a far better place today than we were at the start of the pandemic,” she said.

“We’ve been ready, we’re prepared, we’re not sounding the alarms, we’re not overreacting to this,” she said. “We want New Yorkers to have the confidence to know that we are ready to deal with this.”

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.