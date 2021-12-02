Robert J. Reid III, 36, of Three Mile Bay and Woodville

Robert J. Reid III, 36, of Three Mile Bay and most recently the family home in Woodville, passed away Friday, November 26th, 2021 shortly after arriving at the Hospice Residence in Watertown following a fierce eight week battle with pancreatic cancer. (Funeral Home)

THREE MILE BAY, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. Reid III, 36, of Three Mile Bay and most recently the family home in Woodville, passed away Friday, November 26th, 2021 shortly after arriving at the Hospice Residence in Watertown following a fierce eight week battle with pancreatic cancer.

Rob was born in Watertown, April 14, 1985, a son to Robert Jr. and Cathy Crandall Reid, He graduated from Watertown High School. He then went to work for Mercy Healthcare, starting in the kitchen then working his way into different departments within the facility. Later he worked as a manager at Seaway Bowling Lanes until they closed down. Rob eventually found work as a mechanic in the Chevrolet garage at Davidson’s Car Dealership where he worked until his health problems became too much.

Rob was an amazing soul, always there to lend a hand, a word of advice, or a shoulder to lean on. He loved hiking and camping, restoring his home that he was buying. He was an avid bowler for many years and enjoyed playing golf. He had a love for cars from an early age which naturally brought him to Nascar and becoming a diehard Earnhardt fan {Sr.&Jr.} eventually joining an online racing league. Rob enjoyed many things from cooking up some good food to working in his yard. He joined the Carthage Nighthawks Volunteer Fire Dept. a few years ago, something that brought him great pride. Not to mention all the fun of the firematics races.

Rob is survived by his parents, Robert Jr. and Cathy, Woodville; his Brother Jon M. (Alyssa) Crandall, Adams and their children Aleigha, Jonathan Jr. and Paige; great nieces and nephew Noah, Chandler and Morgan. Also many Aunts, Uncles, and cousins, and his closest friends, Nick and Ashley Carlos, Heather Casey, and his dog Zena. He was predeceased by his grandparents Robert Sr. and Barbara Reid, and Robert and Ardis Crandall.

We would like to thank all of the people from Hospice, Wendy, Stephanie, Andrea, Brittany, and Shawn for your care and help, you all will never be forgotten. All of the ambulance crews that helped Rob, South Jeff, Sackets Harbor, Henderson, Northern Oswego, and the Ellisburg Belleville Rescue Squad. And a very special thank you to the 8 gentlemen who transported Rob to the Hospice House, Your kindness and professionalism will forever be remembered.

Honoring Rob’s wishes there will be no calling hours, his wish was to scatter his ashes on top of the Adirondack Mountains. There will be a service at the Woodville Cemetery and a Celebration of Life at the convenience of the family. The arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.

