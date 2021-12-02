Senior NCOs contribute to ‘Mountain of Toys’

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Despite the hats, they’re not Santa Claus. But they are carrying toys in their sacks.

Senior noncommissioned officers from across the 10th Mountain Division conducted a ruck march from the Noncommissioned Officer Academy to the Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers facility to deliver more than 100 toys for the annual Mountain of Toys program.

Mountain of Toys is a Fort Drum Sergeants Major Association program developed 25 years ago to provide support to soldiers and their families in need during the holiday season.

