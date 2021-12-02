Advertisement

Small business center has big move & expansion ahead

By Emily Griffin
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Small Business Development Center is heading downtown.

Neighbors of Watertown and Jefferson Community College are teaming up to make it happen.

Currently, the Small Business Development Center is a room inside JCC’s Extended Learning Center.

But soon that will change.

It’s moving to the former Club Rio and the attached storefronts on Public Square. The project will use $2.5 million through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

“We are envisioning we will have business services, our Small Business Development offices there,” JCC president Dr. Ty Stone said. “We’ll also have an open space where it’s a collaborative space for meetings, and also classrooms.”

There will be technology and workspace available for Watertown’s small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs.

But first, it needs major reconstruction.

“The majority of this money will go toward redevelopment and renovations of both those buildings,” Neighbors of Watertown executive director Reginald Schweitzer said.

Neighbors of Watertown owns the properties. Schweitzer hopes they can start construction in the spring of 2022 and be done by the spring of 2023.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patients of the Harrisville Health Center are upset the town of Diana board is switching who...
Meeting grows heated over Harrisville Health Center
ATV Accident
Glenfield man succumbs to ATV crash injuries
Fire truck procession for Steven Garceau
Firefighters pay tribute as one of their own is laid to rest
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
St. Lawrence County sees highest one-day number of new COVID cases
wwny SUNY Potsdam, Clarkson, join SLU in bringing home students due to coronavirus
SUNY official now in charge at SUNY Potsdam

Latest News

Wake Up Weather
Blustery & rainy today
A fire at Hilltop Towers in Watertown Wednesday evening was contained to one apartment.
Tenants displaced after fire at Watertown apartment building
7-day forecast
Thursday AM Weather
Watertown's Hilltop Towers fire