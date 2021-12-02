Tenants displaced after fire at Watertown apartment building

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fire in a Watertown high rise Wednesday evening leaves the tenants of one apartment displaced.

The call at Hilltop Towers on West Main Street came in after 6 p.m.

The fire was contained to one apartment on the ninth floor of the 11-story building.

The building’s sprinkler system was able to suppress the fire and fire crews put out what was left. Watertown fire officials also credit the tenants for closing the apartment door when they evacuated for keeping the fire contained.

Fire and smoke damage was limited to the one apartment, so other tenants in the building were able to return to their apartments.

Crews with the building’s owner, the Watertown Housing Authority, were working through the night to restore services.

No injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.