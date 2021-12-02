Time for TI Museum’s Christmas Juried Craft SHow

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Thousand Islands Museum is hosting its 26th Christmas Juried Craft Show this weekend.

Museum board vice president Jeff Garnsey said it’s a good chance to pick up that unique Christmas gift. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News This Morning.

The show is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 4 at the Clayton Municipal Building.

All the vendors are from northern New York.

Admission is free.

Learn more about the show and find out what else is going on at the museum at timuseum.org.

