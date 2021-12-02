Tree lighting & Christmas parade on Watertown’s Public Square tonight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown rings in its holiday season Thursday night.

The annual tree lighting and Christmas parade start at 7 p.m.

The parade will follow the tree lighting. It begins on Court Street and heads through Public Square.

Portions of Public Square will be closed this afternoon in advance.

Beginning at 3 p.m., all travel lanes on the north side of the square will be closed to traffic and on-street parking restricted.

Court street will be closed starting at 4:45 p.m. and a detour will be set up.

If you are attending the tree lighting and parade, parking is available in one of the many city lots downtown and the Jefferson County Human Services north and south lots after 5 p.m.

