Trinity Concert Series - December 18

Prominent Northern New York pianist Chris Hyde-Hall joins with Trinity Concert Series’ Artistic Director Kyle Ramey for a concert of Christmas favorites for piano duo. This program will include several selections from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker Suite, Op. 71a, as well as many rousing arrangements of well-known Christmas carols and secular Christmas songs.

