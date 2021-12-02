Vicki L. Woodward, 61, of Norwood passed away peacefully at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg on Tuesday evening, November 30th, 2021. (Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Vicki L. Woodward, 61, of Norwood passed away peacefully at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg on Tuesday evening, November 30th, 2021. Funeral services will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family

Arrangements are under the direction of LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Vicki was born on September 29th, 1960 in Detroit, Michigan, the daughter of Donald and Dorothy (Hanson) LaForte. She grew up in Pittsburg, Kansas, and graduated from Pittsburg High School in 1978. On October 22, 1988, Vicki married Craig Woodward in Lewisville, Texas. Vicki worked as a Caterer at Clarkson University and was loved by many friends and family. She enjoyed crafting, crocheting, and gardening.

She is survived by her husband Craig Woodward, her daughter Ashley Licata and her husband James, a son, Justin Woodward, her mother, Dorothy LaForte, a sister, Lorene Joynson, a brother, Chris LaForte, and her grandchildren Rowan and Jaxson.

She was predeceased by her father Donald LaForte.

In lieu of flowers donations in Vicki’s memory may be made to the Claxton Hepburn Medical Center Foundation 125 New York Ave. Ogdensburg, NY 13669.

