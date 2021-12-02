Advertisement

Watertown women accused of stealing $60K in welfare benefits

Handcuffs, money
Handcuffs, money(MGN)
By Diane Rutherford
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 2:33 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown women are accused of welfare fraud for allegedly stealing a combined $60,000 in benefits.

City police arrested 32-year-old Ruth Hull, also known as Ruth Phelps, of 911 State Street, Apartment 1, on November 30.

The next day, they arrested 37-year-old Michelle Montgomery of 202 Creekwood Drive, Apartment 4.

Officials said the cases aren’t related, but each woman is charged with the following:

  • third-degree welfare fraud
  • third-degree grand larceny
  • first-degree offering a false instrument for filing
  • misuse of food stamps, food stamp program coupons, authorization cards and electronic access devices

Hull is accused of receiving $28,378.90 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits and Temporary Assistance benefits that she was not entitled to.

Between August 2014 July 2021, Montgomery allegedly stole $31,241 in SNAP benefits.

Both women were arraigned on the charges and released on their own recognizance, police said.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Patients of the Harrisville Health Center are upset the town of Diana board is switching who...
Meeting grows heated over Harrisville Health Center
ATV Accident
Glenfield man succumbs to ATV crash injuries
A fire at Hilltop Towers in Watertown Wednesday evening was contained to one apartment.
Tenants displaced after fire at Watertown apartment building
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
St. Lawrence County sees highest one-day number of new COVID cases
Fire truck procession for Steven Garceau
Firefighters pay tribute as one of their own is laid to rest

Latest News

Michael Kinnie, co-owner of The Little Bookstore
New Watertown bookstore fills the city’s need to read
Aida at Ogdensburg High School
OFA Presents Aida - The Musical
WWNY
Arts Program NNY to present ‘A Christmas Carol: The Musical’
People are gathered in Watertown's Public Square for a previous year's tree lighting.
Tree lighting & Christmas parade on Watertown’s Public Square tonight