Watertown women accused of stealing $60K in welfare benefits

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two Watertown women are accused of welfare fraud for allegedly stealing a combined $60,000 in benefits.

City police arrested 32-year-old Ruth Hull, also known as Ruth Phelps, of 911 State Street, Apartment 1, on November 30.

The next day, they arrested 37-year-old Michelle Montgomery of 202 Creekwood Drive, Apartment 4.

Officials said the cases aren’t related, but each woman is charged with the following:

third-degree welfare fraud

third-degree grand larceny

first-degree offering a false instrument for filing

misuse of food stamps, food stamp program coupons, authorization cards and electronic access devices

Hull is accused of receiving $28,378.90 in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits and Temporary Assistance benefits that she was not entitled to.

Between August 2014 July 2021, Montgomery allegedly stole $31,241 in SNAP benefits.

Both women were arraigned on the charges and released on their own recognizance, police said.

