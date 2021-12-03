Advertisement

1 new COVID death reported in tri-county area

COVID-19 Deaths
COVID-19 Deaths(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - COVID-19 has claimed the life of another north country resident.

St. Lawrence County reported one new death Friday, bringing the death toll since the pandemic began to 144.

There were 119 new cases and 31 people are hospitalized.

Jefferson County reported 70 new infections and no new deaths on Friday. There are 32 people in hospitals because of COVID.

Lewis County has yet to report its latest numbers.

