Arthur Rupert “Bob” Berner, 87, of Lowville

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Arthur Rupert “Bob” Berner, 87, of Brookside Circle, Lowville, passed away on Friday morning, December 3, 2021 at the Lewis County Health System Nursing Home.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Anne; three children, Steven (Michele) Berner of Fishkill; Douglas (Camille) Berner of Bath, ME; Karen Berner of Stamford, CT; two grandchildren, Jeffrey (Christine) Berner of Brooklyn, and Gina (Derek) Glassman of Tampa, FL; and a great-granddaughter, Cecelia Rose Berner; a sister, Gretchen (John) Crisafulli of Westford, MA.; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bob was born on October 13, 1934 in Utica, NY, a son of the late Rupert and Adelaide Matter Berner and graduated from New Hartford Central School and attended Utica College. On August 8, 1953, he married Anne Miller at the bride’s grandparents home with Rev. Roswell Williams officiating. Bob worked as a cable inspector for Verizon in Poughkeepsie, NY for many years, retiring in 1994.

He loved to read.

There will be no calling hours or funeral service. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr.’s Daniel and Lynn Pisaniello and the 4th floor staff of the Lewis County Health System Nursing Home for their wonderful care over the years.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lowville Lions Club, 7643 Park Ave., Lowville, NY 13367.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

