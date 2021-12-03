Athlete of the Week: Colton Kempney

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a talented cross country runner from Beaver River who capped off his high school career with a sectional and state title. His efforts earning him this week’s award.

Colton Kempney captured the New York State Class D individual title. It was his 4th trip to states.

He also added a 4th Section 3 title to the trophy case.

Colton is a Frontier League All-Star for 4 years, All CNY 3 times, and tullyrunners.com Class Runner of the Year 3 times.

Just an outstanding performer.

Colton is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for December 3, 2021.

You can hear from him and see him in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

