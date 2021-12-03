Advertisement

COVID omicron variant confirmed in NY state

Omicron COVID-19 Variant
Omicron COVID-19 Variant(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2021 at 9:59 PM EST
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday night the first confirmed cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant in New York state.

So far, the five cases appear unrelated and have been confirmed through sequencing of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

One case is from Suffolk County with a history of travel to South Africa. The individual was asymptomatic while traveling home and after returning became symptomatic.

The other four cases are New York City residents.

