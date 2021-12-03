Advertisement

Eddie Mekka of ‘Laverne & Shirley’ dies at age 69

Eddie Mekka was best known for portraying Carmine 'The Big Ragoo' Ragusa on the hit TV show 'Laverne & Shirley.'
Eddie Mekka was best known for portraying Carmine 'The Big Ragoo' Ragusa on the hit TV show 'Laverne & Shirley.'(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 7:04 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) - Actor Eddie Mekka died at age 69 at his California home last Saturday.

The cause of death is not known.

Mekka was best known for portraying Carmine “The Big Ragoo” Ragusa on the hit TV show “Laverne & Shirley.” The character served as the love interest for Shirley.

“Laverne & Shirley” ran on ABC from 1976 to 1983 and for many years in syndication as re-runs after that.

The show started as a spin-off of “Happy Days.”

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley, called Mekka a “world-class talent who could do it all” in a tweet remembering him.

Mekka received a Tony nomination for his lead role in “The Lieutenant” on Broadway in 1975.

He also had roles on TV shows “The Love Boat,” “Family Matters” and “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

