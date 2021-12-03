On Golden Pond - Oscar Winning Film
Sunday, December 12 and Wednesday December 15
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)
Henry Fonda, brilliant as Norman Thayer Jr, angry about being 80 and losing his faculties – Hepburn, his fine all devoted wife who shared his summers at their Maine lakefront home – and the alienated daughter, played by Jane Fonda.
Both Hepburn and Henry Fonda won Oscars for their performances, as playwright/screenwriter Ernest Thompson.
This 40th anniversary event that includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.
At Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall - A Fathom Event
Sunday, December 12 at 3 and 7pm
Wednesday, December 15 at 7 pm
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.