On Golden Pond - Oscar Winning Film

Sunday, December 12 and Wednesday December 15
Oscar winning classic back on the big screen.
By Craig Thornton
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 11:11 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Henry Fonda, brilliant as Norman Thayer Jr, angry about being 80 and losing his faculties – Hepburn, his fine all devoted wife who shared his summers at their Maine lakefront home – and the alienated daughter, played by Jane Fonda.

Both Hepburn and Henry Fonda won Oscars for their performances, as playwright/screenwriter Ernest Thompson.

This 40th anniversary event that includes exclusive insights from Turner Classic Movies.

At Regal Cinema at Salmon Run Mall - A Fathom Event

Sunday, December 12 at 3 and 7pm

Wednesday, December 15 at 7 pm

