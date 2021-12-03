Have you seen this missing teen?

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The Gouverneur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing teen.

The department’s Facebook page says 17-year-old Lucia Skelly was last seen in the village on Thursday.

She’s white, 5′5″ tall, and weighs 160 pounds.

Skelly was last seen wearing a red coat with fur around the hood, black sweatpants, and black Nike Jordan sneakers with the number 23 on them.

Her hair is dyed purple. Lucia is believed to be in the Gouverneur area and may be with a male companion.

If you have seen her or know where she is, police ask that you call them at 315-287-2121.

According to the police department’s Facebook page, Skelly went missing before. A post from November 16 said she had been located.

