Highlights & scores: basketball, hockey & volleyball

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - High school and college basketball, college hockey, and high school volleyball were all in the spotlight Thursday.

It was a battle on the ice at Cheel Arena as the Clarkson Lady Golden Knights hosted St. Lawrence in game one of their two-game series.The game is scoreless in the third period when Skylar Podvey dents the back of the net, putting St. Lawrence on top 1-0.

Caitrin Lonergan would tie it with under 30 seconds left and this one would finish in a 1-all overtime tie.

In girls’ NAC hoops, it was Massena taking on Potsdam in the Miranda Vari Tournament.Faith Halliday hits for Massena.Chiler Richards hits at the buzzer and Massena is up 29-10.Tori Jacobs connects down low.Tatiana Burks rolls off the screen and drops the 12-footer.It’s Burks again, stopping and popping for 2.

Jacobs puts back her own miss as Massena beats Potsdam 57-22.

In the other semifinal, Norwood-Norfolk hosted Parishville-Hopkinton.Kylie Kellison hits the game’s first bucket.The Panthers’ first 4 points are coming from the free-throw line.Karen Peretta hits the long jumper and the Flyers are up 5.Kylie Belmore gets the steal and the bucket.

Kellison scores off the turnover as Norwood-Norfolk wins 48-24.

In men’s college hoops from JCC, the Cannoneers hosted ESF.In the first half, Isiah Murphy grabs his own miss and hits. JCC is up 2.Then it’s Matthew Brown with the finish. JCC is on top 4.Murphy goes hard to the tin for the hoop and foul. JCC is up 6.

Five Cannoneers would score in double figures as JCC beats ESF 92-62.

In girls’ Frontier League volleyball from Watertown High, it was the Lady Cyclones hosting Lowville.It was a good night for the visitors as Lowville would sweep past the Lady Cyclones 3-0.

The scores were 25-12, 25-17 and 25-22.

Thursday’s local scores

Men’s college basketball

Jefferson 92, SUNY ESF 62

Boys’ high school basketball

South Lewis 51, Immaculate Heart 42

South Jefferson 46, Indian River 37

Potsdam 55, Salmon River 28

Copenhagen 61, Hammond 30

John Dineen boys’ basketball tournament

Madrid-Waddington 59, Lisbon 33

Edwards-Knox 51, Colton-Pierrepont 45 (OT)

Girls’ high school basketball

Indian River 55, South Jefferson 53

Lowville 49, Beaver River 19

Miranda Vari girls’ basketball tournament

Massena 57, Potsdam 22

Norwood-Norfolk 48, Parishville-Hopkinton 24

Women’s college hockey

St. Lawrence 1, Clarkson 1 (OT)

Boys’ high school swimming

Carthage 97, Indian River 58

Canton 62, Gouverneur 20

Lowville 75, Gouverneur 15

Lowville 54, Canton 39

High school volleyball

Indian River 3, Carthage 0

Lowville 3, Watertown 0

South Lewis 3, Beaver River 0

South Jefferson 3, General Brown 0

