Jacqueline H. McHale, 71, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Jacqueline H. McHale, 71, of County Route 42, Carthage, died early Thursday morning, December 2, 2021 at the Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing where she was a patient for two weeks.

Jacqueline was born November 8,1950 in Huntington, WV, the daughter of the late Cal Richard and Lois Hope (Barnes) Mooney. She studied Architecture at Miami University (Ohio) and then went on to receive both her bachelors and master’s degrees (Summa Cum Laude) in Fine Arts from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. Her talent and passion for art led her to become a sculpture professor at the university where she shared her calling with students for over 10 years. Jacqueline’s art was displayed in several exhibitions in and around the Dayton area. She also received an award from the city for a light sculpture that she created.

She was united in marriage to Larry Thomas McHale on June 21, 1975, sharing over 40 years together before his passing on February 25, 2016. She has resided with her granddaughter, Ashley, grandson, John, and son-in-law, Aaron, in southern California, Texas, and the Carthage area for the past 5 years.

She is survived by two sons: Michael McHale of Ohio and Matthew McHale of Michigan, two sisters: Sharon Johnson of Wheeling, WV and Robin Hussey of Manning, SC, a brother: Terry Mooney of Wheeling; three grandchildren, Ashley Hendrickson of Carthage, Tiffany McHale-Kacir of Texas and Johnathon McHale of Carthage and a great grandson, Oliver J. Hendrickson of Carthage and many nieces and nephews.

Jacqueline was a loving mother to her two sons and three grandchildren. All five of them were proud to call her mom. Her greatest love was her family. She was the biggest fan and an ardent supporter for all six of her siblings.

She is predeceased by her husband, Larry Thomas McHale who died on February 25, 2016 and three brothers, David, Steve and Tim Mooney.

Funeral services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

