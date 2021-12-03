Advertisement

Joyce E. Kicherer, 96, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:00 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Joyce E. Kicherer, Watertown, went to be with the Lord on November 30th. She was 96 years old.
Joyce E. Kicherer, Watertown, went to be with the Lord on November 30th. She was 96 years old.(Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joyce E. Kicherer, Watertown, went to be with the Lord on November 30th. She was 96 years old.

Born March 8th, 1925, she was a daughter of Alfred and Elizabeth Keller. She was educated locally and graduated from Watertown High School in 1942.

Following graduation, Joyce worked at Bradley Hardware. She later worked at Leon Robb accounting where she met her husband, Norman. Joyce would switch jobs one more time and go to work for the First Baptist Church as a Secretary. Joyce loved her job at First Baptist and stayed there until her retirement.

Joyce was a former member of the Eastern Star. She was also President of UMW out of Asbury Methodist Church. Joyce enjoyed bowling and belonged to several local bowling leagues. She collected turtles and angels and would laugh when someone would say “I saw a turtle today and thought of you”!

One of Joyce’s favorite activities, however, was shopping at Kohl’s with her best friend, Marilyn.

She was the best Mom and will be greatly missed.

Joyce is survived by her children, Lucinda and Chris Maciejko, Darrel and Connie Kicherer; and her grandchildren, Robert (Katie) Goodwin, Beth (Derek) Goodwin, Harmonie (Chris) Reynolds, Derrick Kicherer.

Besides her parents Joyce is predeceased by her husband, Norman.

There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be 1:00 pm Monday, December 6th at Asbury United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Bruce Chapman and Rev. Laura Calos officiating. Burial will follow the service in Brookside Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her late husband in the Turtle Pond section.

The family would like to thank the staff of Samaritan Keep Home’s 4th Floor for their compassion and care.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Asbury Methodist Church, 200 Parker Street, Watertown, New York 13601.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

"Care A Latte"
Money matcher helps raise funds for hospice
Lina Dorothy “Dot” Petrie, formerly of Redwood, NY, passed from the loving hands of her family...
Lina Dorothy “Dot” Petrie, formerly of Redwood
Ogdensburg police
Ogdensburg police cuts could be scaled back
Jacqueline H. McHale, 71, of County Route 42, Carthage, died early Thursday morning, December...
Jacqueline H. McHale, 71, of Carthage
William Skye, 90, of State St., passed away peacefully on Tuesday evening, November 23, 2021 at...
William Skye, 90, of Carthage

Obituaries

Robert M. Wilson, 77, of 3 High Street, unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at...
Robert M. Wilson, 77, of Norwood
COVID-19 Deaths
1 new COVID death reported in tri-county area
COVID-19
‘Critical’ COVID situation has Jefferson County eyeing state of emergency
Water faucet
Water main breaks in town of Lyme
A woman was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a tractor trailer and 2 cars in the...
Tractor trailer, 2 cars crash in village of Philadelphia