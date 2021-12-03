Joyce E. Kicherer, 96, of Watertown

Joyce E. Kicherer, Watertown, went to be with the Lord on November 30th. She was 96 years old. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joyce E. Kicherer, Watertown, went to be with the Lord on November 30th. She was 96 years old.

Born March 8th, 1925, she was a daughter of Alfred and Elizabeth Keller. She was educated locally and graduated from Watertown High School in 1942.

Following graduation, Joyce worked at Bradley Hardware. She later worked at Leon Robb accounting where she met her husband, Norman. Joyce would switch jobs one more time and go to work for the First Baptist Church as a Secretary. Joyce loved her job at First Baptist and stayed there until her retirement.

Joyce was a former member of the Eastern Star. She was also President of UMW out of Asbury Methodist Church. Joyce enjoyed bowling and belonged to several local bowling leagues. She collected turtles and angels and would laugh when someone would say “I saw a turtle today and thought of you”!

One of Joyce’s favorite activities, however, was shopping at Kohl’s with her best friend, Marilyn.

She was the best Mom and will be greatly missed.

Joyce is survived by her children, Lucinda and Chris Maciejko, Darrel and Connie Kicherer; and her grandchildren, Robert (Katie) Goodwin, Beth (Derek) Goodwin, Harmonie (Chris) Reynolds, Derrick Kicherer.

Besides her parents Joyce is predeceased by her husband, Norman.

There will be no visitation. A memorial service will be 1:00 pm Monday, December 6th at Asbury United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Bruce Chapman and Rev. Laura Calos officiating. Burial will follow the service in Brookside Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her late husband in the Turtle Pond section.

The family would like to thank the staff of Samaritan Keep Home’s 4th Floor for their compassion and care.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Asbury Methodist Church, 200 Parker Street, Watertown, New York 13601.

