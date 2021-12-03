Lina Dorothy “Dot” Petrie, formerly of Redwood, NY, passed from the loving hands of her family into the healing arms of Jesus on Thursday evening, November 4, 2021, at her home in New Port Richey, Florida. (Source: Funeral Home)

PORT RICHEY, Florida (WWNY) - Lina Dorothy “Dot” Petrie, formerly of Redwood, NY, passed from the loving hands of her family into the healing arms of Jesus on Thursday evening, November 4, 2021, at her home in New Port Richey, Florida. She is survived by her children and their spouses: Dorothy (Kerry O’Banion) Petrie, Linda (Don) Sharpe, Don (Kris) Petrie, Carol Petrie; four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews on both sides of the US-Canadian border.

Predeceased by her husband, Erwin B. Petrie, they had operated a dairy farm on Old Goose Bay Road, where in retirement, they ran an ornamental concrete business. Lina Dorothy was also employed as a “lunch lady” by the Alexandria Central School District and was loved by the students to whom she served meals for nearly twenty-five years.

Like her mother before her, Lina Dorothy was a seamstress, earning state awards in high school and sewing her own and her children’s clothing. She was a gardener extraordinaire, tending huge vegetable gardens with her husband, freezing and canning what was reaped each fall. After her family was grown, Lina Dorothy’s green thumb turned to flower beds and house plants. Slips of her plants are now fully grown in homes across the North Country.

Retirement gave Lina Dorothy time to volunteer and to travel. After attending and volunteering at Noah’s Ark Preschool, Redwood, NY, Granddaughter Caity and her Grandma Peeps graduated together, Grandma earning a certificate of appreciation. Lina Dorothy took every possible chance to travel and only regretted that a badly fractured wrist prevented a trip to Ireland. She sailed on multiple cruises, visited the desert Southwest, flew down Space Mountain in Disney World, traveled to Puerto Rico and twice to Hawaii. Late in life, Lina Dorothy became a snowbird, traveling up and down the east coast until making her home in Florida, with her daughter Carol, where she enjoyed sunshine year round.

Calling hours and memorial service for Lina Dorothy Petrie will be at 1 PM and 2 PM, respectively, at Costello Funeral Home, 113 Church Street, Alexandria Bay, NY, on Saturday, December 11, 2021. A reception will be held following the service at the Alexandria Bay Fire Hall, 110 Walton Street, Alexandria Bay, NY.

Please remember Lina Dorothy by giving flowers to someone you love, sharing a homemade fried cake, or learning to make biscuits. Should you wish to make a donation in her memory, please select an organization that means the most to you.

