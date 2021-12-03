Advertisement

Man allegedly threatens juveniles with knife

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
St. Lawrence County Sheriff(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 8:47 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of threatening two minors with a kitchen knife.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say Prentice Purvis also struck another individual and damaged that person’s property.

Deputies say it happened during a domestic incident at Purvis’ North Woods Road home on Sunday.

He was charged with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree harassment.

Purvis was arraigned in Canton town court and released on his own recognzance.

A no-harass order of protection was issued for the three victims.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Watertown women accused of stealing $60K in welfare benefits
A fire at Hilltop Towers in Watertown Wednesday evening was contained to one apartment.
Tenants displaced after fire at Watertown apartment building
Ogdensburg City Councillor Steve Fisher
State investigates if Ogdensburg lawmaker’s Facebook post was sexual harassment
Michael Kinnie, co-owner of The Little Bookstore
New Watertown bookstore fills the city’s need to read
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
St. Lawrence County sees highest one-day number of new COVID cases

Latest News

SPCA: Pecan
SPCA: Pecan & ‘12 Strays of Christmas’
After graduating a strong group of seniors, the Watertown volleyball team will be looking to...
Young players take on leadership roles on Watertown volleyball squad
Massena's Tori Jacobs jumps for 2 against Potsdam in the Miranda Vari girls' basketball...
Highlights & scores: basketball, hockey & volleyball
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation on...
US started inquiry into Cuomo sexual harassment claims