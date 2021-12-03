Man allegedly threatens juveniles with knife

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of threatening two minors with a kitchen knife.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say Prentice Purvis also struck another individual and damaged that person’s property.

Deputies say it happened during a domestic incident at Purvis’ North Woods Road home on Sunday.

He was charged with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal mischief, endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree harassment.

Purvis was arraigned in Canton town court and released on his own recognzance.

A no-harass order of protection was issued for the three victims.

