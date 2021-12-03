Advertisement

Mark Cuban bought a town in Texas, just because

Mark Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.
Mark Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSTANG, Texas (CNN) – Billionaire Mark Cuban is now the owner of Mustang, Texas, which is located about 45 minutes south of Dallas.

Cuban told the Dallas Morning News he bought the town because a buddy needed to sell it.

It’s unclear how much the owner of the Dallas Mavericks paid for the 77 acres.

In 2017, Mustang was reportedly up for sale for $4 million.

Cuban didn’t say what he plans to do with the tiny town of 21 people.

Right now, there’s just a trailer park and Wispers Cabaret Strip Club. Though on Friday, the club’s name had been changed to “Mark Cubaret” on Google Maps.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Watertown women accused of stealing $60K in welfare benefits
A fire at Hilltop Towers in Watertown Wednesday evening was contained to one apartment.
Tenants displaced after fire at Watertown apartment building
Ogdensburg City Councillor Steve Fisher
State investigates if Ogdensburg lawmaker’s Facebook post was sexual harassment
Michael Kinnie, co-owner of The Little Bookstore
New Watertown bookstore fills the city’s need to read
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
St. Lawrence County sees highest one-day number of new COVID cases

Latest News

A well wisher kneels to pray at a memorial on the sign of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich.,...
Lawyer: Parents charged in Michigan school shooting didn’t flee
"Care A Latte"
Money matcher helps raise funds for hospice
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, E. Jean Carroll talks to reporters outside a...
Court mulls whether Trump’s reply to rape claim was part of job
Ogdensburg police
Ogdensburg police cuts could be scaled back
COVID-19 Deaths
1 new COVID death reported in tri-county area