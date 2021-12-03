Mary Lou Morse, 84, of Lowville

Mary Lou Morse, 84, of Brookside Circle, passed away on Wednesday evening, December 1, 2021 at her home. (Funeral Home)

She is survived by two children, a son, Brian S. Morse of Lowville; a daughter and son-in-law Julie A. and Ronald G. Belsterling, Lititz, PA; three grandchildren, Samuel (Adelyn) Belsterling of Mansfield, OH, Joseph Belsterling (Alexis Sulentic) of Richmond, VA, and Emily Belsterling of Winston-Salem, NC; a great-granddaughter, Violet Eloise Belsterling; a sister, Kay Woodruff of Watertown; a sister-in-law, Kathy Morse of Cazenovia; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Donald F. Morse, who passed away on April 9, 2019; and a sister, Jane Elizabeth Yantzi, who died in infancy.

Mary Lou was born on December 7, 1936, the daughter of the late Samuel and Manetta Lehman Yantzi of Croghan. She graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1955 and attended Goshen College for a one year secretarial course. Mary Lou worked at Lewis County General Hospital from 1956-1960 in the Accounts Payable Department. On May 2, 1959, she married Donald F. Morse at the Lowville Baptist Church with Rev. Robert Allen officiating. She stayed at home raising her family and then worked as a secretary for her husband at Lowville Auto Parts until she retired in 1995. Mary Lou also worked as a hostess at Deer Hill Restaurant for many years.

Mary Lou was a member of the First Mennonite Church of New Bremen, where she taught Sunday School & Bible School for many years, and where she was very active in their sewing circle. She loved spending time with her family and traveling to different countries and states.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at First Mennonite Church, New Bremen with Ed Steckly, Pastor, officiating. Spring burial will be at First Mennonite Church Cemetery. Calling hours are from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday December 5, 2021 at the church. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Contributions may be made to Mennonite Central Committee USA, 517 W. Trout Run Road, Ephrata, PA 17522; or to First Mennonite Church of New Bremen, P.O. Box 417, Lowville, NY 13367.

