Money matcher helps raise funds for hospice

"Care A Latte"
"Care A Latte"(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A money matcher has emerged and will raise more money for Hospice of Jefferson County.

Vito’s Gourmet is whipping up “Care A Lattes” with all the money going to hospice.

Along with the latte, the business owner hoped someone in the community would match the money raised so that the nurses at hospice could purchase a blanket warmer for hospice patients.

A couple came forward and will match up to $2,000. The business owner is grateful someone did and reminds people even if you don’t like lattes, you can still help with this fundraiser.

“The other thing too is that we have a hospice drop box. So, if you come to Vito’s and you’re not in the mood for a latte, you can drop a check or a bill into the drop box and that money will go toward purchasing the blanket warmer,” said Todd Tarzia, owner, Vito’s Gourmet.

The lattes are sold through the month of December.

