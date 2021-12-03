Advertisement

Ogdensburg police cuts could be scaled back

Ogdensburg police
Ogdensburg police
By Keith Benman
Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Cuts to Ogdensburg’s police department may not be as deep as first thought.

At next Monday night’s council meeting, lawmakers may vote to restore two police officer jobs out of the five originally cut in the proposed 2022 budget.

If passed, it means two officers would get hired.

City Manager Stephen Jellie said councillors were listening when interim Police Chief Mark Kearns pleaded for the restoration of positions.

“Everybody understands right now we’ve got a significant drug problem in the city of Ogdensburg. People want to make sure public safety is maintained at an appropriate level,” said Jellie. “Chief Kearns’ presentation was very fact-based, left out any level of emotion – and no unnecessary drama. He brought the facts to bear and got the attention of city council on what the needs of the organization are.”

Other changes include eliminating a proposed 5 percent water rate increase.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Handcuffs, money
Watertown women accused of stealing $60K in welfare benefits
A fire at Hilltop Towers in Watertown Wednesday evening was contained to one apartment.
Tenants displaced after fire at Watertown apartment building
Ogdensburg City Councillor Steve Fisher
State investigates if Ogdensburg lawmaker’s Facebook post was sexual harassment
Michael Kinnie, co-owner of The Little Bookstore
New Watertown bookstore fills the city’s need to read
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
St. Lawrence County sees highest one-day number of new COVID cases

Latest News

"Care A Latte"
Money matcher helps raise funds for hospice
COVID-19 Deaths
1 new COVID death reported in tri-county area
COVID-19
‘Critical’ COVID situation has Jefferson County eyeing state of emergency
Water faucet
Water main breaks in town of Lyme