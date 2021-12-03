Ogdensburg police cuts could be scaled back

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Cuts to Ogdensburg’s police department may not be as deep as first thought.

At next Monday night’s council meeting, lawmakers may vote to restore two police officer jobs out of the five originally cut in the proposed 2022 budget.

If passed, it means two officers would get hired.

City Manager Stephen Jellie said councillors were listening when interim Police Chief Mark Kearns pleaded for the restoration of positions.

“Everybody understands right now we’ve got a significant drug problem in the city of Ogdensburg. People want to make sure public safety is maintained at an appropriate level,” said Jellie. “Chief Kearns’ presentation was very fact-based, left out any level of emotion – and no unnecessary drama. He brought the facts to bear and got the attention of city council on what the needs of the organization are.”

Other changes include eliminating a proposed 5 percent water rate increase.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.