Old Newsboys Day marks 75th year

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - For 75 years, the shouts of volunteers have rung out through Watertown on Old Newsboys Day.

Until his voice runs hoarse, 87-year-old Bob Schweitzer will call out for buyers of the special edition of the Watertown Daily Times.

“This is a special paper that we sell for the Salvation Army and all the money we get from this stays in Watertown and it makes Christmas a great time for the kids,” he said.

After 40 years of volunteering, Schweitzer has raised thousands of dollars.

“I enjoy doing it and people look forward to me comin’, they really do,” he said.

With his hard work, he’s a top seller. His total Friday was $1,845.

“This is a great fundraiser, it’s our biggest of the year aside from bell-ringing. It feels great to know that the community cares so much about the Salvation Army, that they’re so willing to support our mission and what we do here,” said Captain Elizabeth Nicoll, Salvation Army.

David Bonney has worked with the Watertown Daily Times since he was 12 as a paper carrier. For more than 40 years, he’s helped coordinate Old Newsboys Day.

“In days gone by, you’d see carriers out there on the street saying, ‘Extra, extra, read all about it!’ Well, we try to relive that today. I have a lot of fun doing it and so do the people that help me,” he said.

With the help of 20 volunteer sellers, including our own Mel Busler, Old Newsboys Day raised about $15,000 on this 75th year. A good day’s work for these old boys.

